Water board office to be shifted
The office of the Assistant Engineer, Depot-150 in Area-11 (Valasaravakkam) of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will soon begin functioning at Devi Nagar, Karambakkam.
It is now functioning at Karambakkam Head Works Building at Chettiyar Agaram Road. Consumers may contact the depot office-150 officials Assistant Engineer (8144930150) or Deputy Area Engineer-34- (8144930234), for complaints redress and for payment of water tax and charges, said a press release.
