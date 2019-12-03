Watch | The ocean is foaming at this Chennai beach

Visitors to Chennai's Pattinampakkam beach have recently been witnessing white foam, rolling in along with the waves . Ocean foam is a common phenomenon during the monsoon after heavy rain, when the winds are swift and swirly. Experts say detergent residues in rivers and canals mix with the saline water and get whipped up due to the action of the winds to form foam. Doctors say playing in it could cause skin irritation and other issues. Ingestion could cause digestive ailments.