Watch | The bin revolutionaries of Manali

A video on the all-women waste management team in Manali

Manali in North Chennai has consistently been achieving over 90 % source segregation of domestic wastes, even as the rest of the city struggles with it. The team making the difference in the field is an all-women ensemble of drivers, collectors, compost generators, sweepers, managers.

They ensure that the Manali zone stays committed to its waste management targets. Earlier, they used to segregate waste themselves, but explain the process involved in detail to the residents in the area. Eventually, most of the residents themselves started segregating waste at home

Even when the pandemic was at its peak, the team went to the homes of people who had COVID-19, to collect the waste in separate bags.

Officials are now looking at replicating this model across the city.