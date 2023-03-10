HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Meet Chennai’s legacy coffee roasters

Watch | Meet Chennai’s legacy coffee roasters

A video on some of Chennai’s prominent coffee roasters who have been in the business for decades

March 10, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Do you enjoy your filter coffee every morning after you reach for the morning paper? Do you like it strong? Can anything else match its distinctive taste on a traditional steel tumbler? Or do you like the French Press coffee?

Four prominent brands from Chennai sit down to talk about why they continue being in the business. They also share their coffee recipes.

The Hindu visited Vimala Coffee in RA Puram, Everest Coffee in Parrys, Geetha Coffee in Mylapore, and Sundaram Coffee in T Nagar and Mylapore.

Read the full story

Reporting: Sanjana Ganesh

Video: Johan Sathyadas J

Production: Johan Sathyadas J and Ananyaa Desikan

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.