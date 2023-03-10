Watch | Meet Chennai’s legacy coffee roasters

March 10, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Do you enjoy your filter coffee every morning after you reach for the morning paper? Do you like it strong? Can anything else match its distinctive taste on a traditional steel tumbler? Or do you like the French Press coffee?

Four prominent brands from Chennai sit down to talk about why they continue being in the business. They also share their coffee recipes.

The Hindu visited Vimala Coffee in RA Puram, Everest Coffee in Parrys, Geetha Coffee in Mylapore, and Sundaram Coffee in T Nagar and Mylapore.

Reporting: Sanjana Ganesh

Video: Johan Sathyadas J

Production: Johan Sathyadas J and Ananyaa Desikan