Watch | Have you seen Chennai’s Sci-fi wall art?

A video on Chennai’s Sci-Fi wall art sold as NFTs

Chennai recently got a sci-fi facelift. Murals of a futuristic version of Chennai cover the previously plain walls in Adyar. And that’s not all. As a first in India, these wall paintings are now being sold as NTFs

The wall art consists of 12 panels put together by a team of artists from 108 Collective

The city’s residents are familiar with art depicting its vibrant culture and iconic spots. This wall art, like a time machine, takes us to Chennai in the future, but retains iconic elements and familiar traditions that are an intrinsic part of the city

First-day-first shows with life-size holograms replacing cardboard cutouts, auto rickshaws zooming through the streets as air cabs and 3D printed bajjis sold at the Marina beach - these are some of the scenes painted.

While the walls may not stand the time for when auto rickshaws can fly, the art still will.

Jupiter Meta, a curated marketplace for digital assets in arts is making it a digitally-accessible wall. All the panels have been uploaded online as digital art.

The works are priced between ₹10,000 and ₹48,000.

The aim is to give regional artists a global platform to display their talent.

Though the initiative kicked off in Chennai, the company plans to take it across the country.