Washington Sundar is election icon of Chennai Corporation

‘He’ll reach out to first-time voters’

The Greater Chennai Corporation has nominated cricketer Washington Sundar as the Chennai District Election Icon for the upcoming Assembly election.

Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said the cricketer would play a role in reaching out to first-time voters in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city.

“He is a young voter. He will promote participatory voting and ethical voting among young voters,” said Mr. Reddy.

After returning from a historic tour of Australia, Mr. Sundar has been placed on quarantine.

After the completion of his quarantine, Mr. Sundar will participate in events to be conducted in colleges as part of the OPEN (online participation of electoral network) campaign by the Corporation.

At least 10,000 students are expected to participate in the campaign in various parts of the city ahead of the election.