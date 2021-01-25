Chennai

Washington Sundar is election icon of Chennai Corporation

The Greater Chennai Corporation has nominated cricketer Washington Sundar as the Chennai District Election Icon for the upcoming Assembly election.

Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said the cricketer would play a role in reaching out to first-time voters in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city.

“He is a young voter. He will promote participatory voting and ethical voting among young voters,” said Mr. Reddy.

After returning from a historic tour of Australia, Mr. Sundar has been placed on quarantine.

After the completion of his quarantine, Mr. Sundar will participate in events to be conducted in colleges as part of the OPEN (online participation of electoral network) campaign by the Corporation.

At least 10,000 students are expected to participate in the campaign in various parts of the city ahead of the election.

Comments
Related Articles

Toll plaza in Porur vandalised

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithyashree V, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Poongoval, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Tanusri Balakrishnan, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vaibhav Vasanth, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Varshitha Bala Srinivasan, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Parvathi Subramanian, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Arjun Sai, first prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Brindha Sivakumar, third prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Malola Priya, second prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rajasee Bhattacharya, second prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Swamini Yeshwant Munagekar, first prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S Haripriya, third prize in Hindustani, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Irene Philip, second prize in Hindustani, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shreya Gonugunta, first prize in Hindustani, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shraavanisree J, second prize in Hindustani, 0-12 years
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 1:21:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/washington-sundar-is-election-icon-of-chennai-corporation/article33652546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY