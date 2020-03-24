Washbasins installed in parts of city

Washbasins with running water and soap have come up in parts of the city, thanks to an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The civic body has been installing them at junctions, near tea stalls, bus stands, vegetable markets, slum board settlements and at places where people gather in large numbers.

At least 30 have come up in the south zone. While residents welcome such initiatives, the civic officials said the idea is to encourage hand-washing and ensure hygiene among the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If there is running water at a location, we just connect a tap to the supply. Our conservancy staff clean the basins regularly and ensure soap and water. These are temporary installations,” said an official. Each zone has been provided a sum of ₹1 lakh to install the basins with water supply and drainage and provide soap.

Harsha Koda, coordinator, Federation of OMR Residents Associations, said that it was nice to see the washbasins functioning.

“The civic body should ensure that there is regular water supply at these installations. Many gated communities too have installed taps with soap at their gates,” he said.

Palavakkam resident K. Sakthivel suggested that the washbasins could be made permanent fixtures to encourage cleanliness.

“I saw the basins at Palavakkam bus stand. The basins are clean and look nice,” he said.