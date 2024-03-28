Walkathon organised for World Sleep Day on Sunday

March 28, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnoea (IASSA) along with Madras ENT Research Foundation organised a walkathon on Sunday in view of World Sleep Day. The theme for World Sleep Day this year is ‘Sleep Equity for Global Health’. IASSA is an associate member of the World Sleep Society.

Participants, including eminent ENT specialists, speech and hearing therapists and other professionals took part in the walkathon that started from Annai Velankanni shrine, Besant Nagar and covered nearly five km.