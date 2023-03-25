HamberMenu
Walkathon for creating awareness about varicose veins

Rela Hospital and Rotary Club of Madras Mount organise “Let us Win Over Varicose Veins – Walk for Well Being Walkathon” at Besant Nagar beach

March 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people, including the police, took part in a walkathon organised by Rela Hospital and Rotary Club of Madras Mount to create awareness about varicose veins among traffic policemen on Saturday. 

S. Sakthivel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, flagged off the event “Let us Win Over Varicose Veins – Walk for Well Being Walkathon” at Besant Nagar beach.

Varicose veins is a condition caused by poor functioning valves in the veins. This causes blood to gather in the legs rather than flowing back to the heart. Common symptoms include throbbing pain, swelling of legs or ankles, itching around the affected areas and visible bulging or twisted veins on the surface of skin.

Maintaining a healthy weight, walking, exercising regularly and wearing stockings, when necessary, can prevent the onset of the condition. Treatment options range from lifestyle changes to surgical procedures depending on severity.

Dr. Ilankumaran, chief executive officer of Rela Hospitals, said: “Walking is a great way to improve circulation and keep our veins healthy.”

