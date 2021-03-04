Chennai

‘Voter information slip’ to be issued for election

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to issue a ‘voter information slip’ instead of a ‘photo voter slip’, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Thursday.

“The voter information slip would include information such as polling station, date and time of the poll, etc., but not the photograph of the voter,” Mr. Sahoo said in an official release.

Accordingly, all the District Election Officers have been directed to distribute the ‘voter information slip’ at least five days before the date of the election to the electors, the release added.

