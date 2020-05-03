Volunteers must get tested every 10 days for COVID-19, says special nodal officer

All volunteers, who have been assisting residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, should get themselves tested for the disease every 10 days, said J. Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation special nodal officer for COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an inspection held in north Chennai on Sunday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said one volunteer in a containment zone in V.R. Pillai Street had infected 52 persons. “Volunteers play a key role in helping residents in containment zones. We invite all of them for testing. We will also make arrangements for testing delivery boys and other workers who help residents during the pandemic,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Stressing on the need for self discipline among residents in containment zones and other areas of the city during the lockdown, Mr. Radhakrishnan said more than 25% of residents were seen without masks.

“We have analysed all aspects of COVID-19 containment zones in areas such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam where a majority of cases have been reported. We need residents’ support in containment of COVID-19,” he said. “We find most of the residents are casual in their approach to the lockdown. They think they will not get infected. We request residents to clean their homes. We have supplied the chemicals to residents for disinfecting their homes. A person who was infected in the slaughter house has caused infection of seven family members. So we request people to disinfect their residence to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at home,” added Mr.Radhakrishnan.

The Chennai Corporation has also launched motorcycle ambulances to help residents along narrow streets. They will create awareness among residents on social distancing, hand washing and disinfection. They will also provide first aid.

“Residents should wash hands after every visit to a grocery. They should maintain physical distancing with other persons at the marketplaces,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

“At least 68 of the 200 wards have not reported positive cases in Chennai. But some wards have reported a large number of cases. For example, ward 77 in Pulianthope has 160 cases. We request residents with symptoms to come forward to test. We are carrying out aggressive testing,” said Mr.Radhakrishnan.

Movement passes

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the civic body will continue to issue passes for movement within city limits. “Residents can get passes from Chennai Corporation if they have a valid reason. Passes will be issued for the activities permitted by the government. The process has been simplified,” said Mr. Prakash.

Chennai Corporation will start sending stranded persons to their native villages soon. “Besides, we have issued notices to all marriage halls. Over 747 halls will be taken over for creating quarantine spaces. In one month, the city will get 50,000 quarantine spaces,” said Mr. Prakash.