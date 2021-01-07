Voluntary Health Services to set up vision-aid national resource centre

The Voluntary Health Services would soon be setting up a vision-aid national resource centre on its Taramani premises in Chennai.
The Srinivasan-Sundara Vision-Aid National Resource Centre will offer a range of programmes to enable, educate and empower the visually impaired.
S. Parthasarathy, head of the Department of Ophthalmology at VHS, will lead the team that will design programmes.
The new centre will also offer an advanced vision rehabilitation training programme for visually impaired adults. They will be trained in computers and mobile technologies and given orientation and mobility training, besides being taught spoken English and Braille.
Each programme will be customised to the specific needs and circumstances of the individual.
Srinivasan Varadarajan and Sundara Srinivasan are parents of the Srinivasan family and supporters of Vision Aid.
For more information email vhs@visionaid.org. The website www.VisionAid.org has additional details.
