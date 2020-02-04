VIT’s Vibrance 2020 from Thursday

As many as 160 programmes will feature in Vibrance 2020, the annual sports and cultural festival of VIT Chennai.

The three-day event that begins on Thursday is expected to see around 10,000 participants, said Sekar Viswanathan, vice president, VIT University.

On the inaugural day music composer Devi Sri Prasad will perform. Cricketer Piyush Chawla is expected to participate. Actor Vivek Oberoi is the chief guest for valedictory on Saturday. On that day Shraey Khanna and DJ Joshi and DJ Rink will present a dance performance. As much as ₹6 lakh worth of prizes will be won at the event.

A disco by Silent Owl, one of its kind event, will also be held, Mr. Sekar said. The budget for the festival is around ₹57 lakh.

Sporting events include hockey, vollyball, throwball, tennis, cricket, football, tennis and cyclathon. A marathon will be held on Thursday morning.

Vice Chancellor Anand A.Samuel said that VIT Chennai had currently 9,300 students, including over 1,000 Ph.D scholars. P.K. Manoharan, Additional Registrar, VIT Chennai, was also present.