VIT donates ₹1 crore for flood relief work in Telangana

Institute donates amount to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Thursday donated ₹1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain and flood-hit areas of the State.

Registrar of VIT-Andhra Pradesh University C.L.V. Sivakumar handed over the demand draft for ₹1 crore to K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Information Technology, Telangana.

VIT Founder and Chancellor G. Viswanathan said that the institution stands with the Telangana government. “We hope the State will return to normalcy quickly,” he said.