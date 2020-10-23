Chennai

VIT donates ₹1 crore for flood relief work in Telangana

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Thursday donated ₹1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain and flood-hit areas of the State.

Registrar of VIT-Andhra Pradesh University C.L.V. Sivakumar handed over the demand draft for ₹1 crore to K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Information Technology, Telangana.

VIT Founder and Chancellor G. Viswanathan said that the institution stands with the Telangana government. “We hope the State will return to normalcy quickly,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 12:54:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vit-donates-1-crore-for-flood-relief-work-in-telangana/article32922821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY