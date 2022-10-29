Chennai

Villagers spot three unexploded shells in Hanumanthapuram

CHENNAI

Villagers spotted three unexploded shells in isolated areas in Hanumanthapuram on Saturday.

Based on information, police personnel from Maraimalai Nagar police station reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad recovered the shells and sent them for examination. Police said that they have received orders to destroy the shells as per guidelines.

Police suspect the shells belong to the Army artillery division that conducts firing practices in the hill region.


