Chennai

‘Vijayanagar junction unsafe for pedestrians’

Road users demand a zebra-crossing and a pedestrian signal

In the absence of a zebra-crossing and pedestrian-signal at the intersection of 100-Feet Velachery Bypass Road and Velachery Main Road at Vijayanagar in Velachery, pedestrians find it unsafe to cross the intersection.

“Motorists do not slow down to allow pedestrians cross the signal; they jump signals and drive in a rash manner. We have to run and cross the intersection,” says B. Harish, who regularly uses the intersection. Traffic police personnel deployed at the intersection often remain a mute spectator to the chaos, says a road user.

In this regard, police officials say that a pedestrian-signal will be installed at the intersection at the earliest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 7:14:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vijayanagar-junction-unsafe-for-pedestrians/article30889416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY