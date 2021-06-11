Vijayakanth condemns rise in fuel prices

He pointed out that it would increase the prices of essential commodities.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth on Friday strongly condemned the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices and said that the Centre citing increase in international crude prices as the reason is not acceptable in the current situation.

In a statement, he said there is concern among people that petrol prices would cross ₹100 a litre in Tamil Nadu, like it did in the case of Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh among other States.

Mr. Vijayakanth pointed out that it would increase the prices of essential commodities.

He urged the Centre and States to take immediate measures to reduce the fuel prices, taking into account the hardship faced by people in the second wave of COVID-19.