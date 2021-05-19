Vijayakanth admitted to hospital in Chennai

DMDK, in a statement, said that his condition is stable.

DMDK president Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai early on Wednesday morning.

While media reports suggested he had complained of breathlessness and was therefore rushed to hospital, DMDK, in a statement, claimed that he was admitted for a routine health check up.

The statement added that his condition was stable and that the doctors had informed his family that his condition was improving.

The party further said Mr. Vijayakanth is likely to be discharged after treatment in a day or two.