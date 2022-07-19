Vigil stepped up in Marina beach amid calls for protest

It relates to the recent death of a girl in Kallkurichi

The police have tightened the vigil at Marina beach following the circulation of messages on social media platforms calling on people to assemble at the beach demanding justice for the recent death of a girl in a residential school in Kallakurichi.

Over 200 policemen were deployed at the beach expecting a protest, and they erected iron barricades on Kamarajar Road.

Sources said a few persons sent messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms calling on people to gather either at the Marina or other places besides sharing locations. Steps have been taken to identify the persons as well. Strict vehicle checks were conducted in some areas of the city.

The police also warned of stringent action against those who spread disinformation or rumours over social media.