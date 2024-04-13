GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Victory for INDIA bloc will ensure better welfare schemes for the poor, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK government will be able to ensure gender equality by providing a rights grant of ₹1,000 per month for an additional 40 lakh women, he says

April 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for Central Chennai DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran at Chintadripet on Saturday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for Central Chennai DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran at Chintadripet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.VEDHAN

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the INDIA bloc leaders are determined to protect the Constitutional rights of the States for strengthening the welfare measures for the poor.

“If the people of our country elect a Prime Minister who shares rightful financial resources with States, the government in Tamil Nadu will be able to implement more welfare measures,” he said. 

Addressing a large gathering at Triplicane in support of DMK Central Chennai candidate Dayanidhi Maran, he said the DMK government would be able to ensure gender equality by providing a rights grant of ₹1,000 per month for an additional 40 lakh women who had applied for the scheme, after the INDIA bloc won Lok Sabha elections.

“Of the 1.6 crore women who applied for the scheme, 1.18 crore have received the rights grant. We will provide the grant for additional women beneficiaries in five to six months,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Stressing the need for reducing the prices of fuel, he said the vote for INDIA bloc would strengthen the measures to reduce LPG prices to ₹500. 

“Fuel prices have increased in the past 10 years. After increasing LPG prices, the Government of India has reduced only a small amount owing to elections.

“We visited affected areas during the floods. But the Prime Minister failed to do so. The slogan ‘Go back Modi’ has changed to ‘Get out Modi’,” he said. 

The DMK government would listen to grievances of the local residents and take the right decisions to resolve local civic issues. We closed 500 TASMAC shops following complaints from local residents, he said.

