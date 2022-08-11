Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,863 on Thursday. With a total of 56,655 persons having been discharged, the district has 45 active cases.

Ranipet reported 22 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,749. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,930.

In Tiruvannamalai, 16 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,948. Out of these, 67,237 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 26.