Vellore logs nine fresh cases of COVID-19

There were nine new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,788 on Saturday. With a total of 56,544 persons having been discharged, the district has 81 active cases.

Ranipet reported 39 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,389. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the district’s tally going up to 35,897.

In Tiruvannamalai, 20 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,764. Out of these, 67,001 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 78.