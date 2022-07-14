Vellore logs 17 fresh COVID-19 cases

There were 17 fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,597 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,337 persons having been discharged, the district had 97 active cases.

Ranipet reported 38 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,625. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 35,807.

In Tiruvannamalai, 28 fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,264 in the district. Of these, 66,395 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 184.