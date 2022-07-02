Vellore logs 15 new cases
Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,464 on Saturday.
Ranipet also reported 41 fresh infections. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.
In Tiruvannamalai, 13 fresh cases have been reported.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.