Vellore logs 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 14 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,635 on Sunday. With a total of 56,392 persons having been discharged, the district has 80 active cases.

Ranipet reported 46 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,821. Eight fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,831.

In Tiruvannamalai, 32 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,389. Out of this, 66,504 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 200.