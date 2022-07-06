Vellore logs 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 14 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,504 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,263 persons having been discharged, the district has 78 active cases.

Ranipet reported 42 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,348. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district stands at 35,786.

In Tiruvannamalai, 34 fresh cases have been reported pushing the total number of cases to 67,078. Out of this, 66,218 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 175.