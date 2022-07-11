Vellore logs 13 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 13 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,566 on Monday. With a total of 56,313 persons having been discharged, the district has 90 active cases.

Ranipet reported 50 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,564. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,802.

In Tiruvannamalai, 21 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,208. Out of these, 66,320 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 203.