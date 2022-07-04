Vellore district reports six fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reports 37 fresh infections

There were six new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,478 on Monday. With a total of 56,242 persons having been discharged, the district has 73 active cases.

Ranipet reported 37 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,274. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district stood at 35,780.

In Tiruvannamalai, 26 fresh cases have been reported pushing the total number of cases to 67,004. Out of this, 66,194 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 125.