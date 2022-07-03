Vellore district reports seven fresh cases of COVID-19

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,471 on Sunday. With a total of 56,235 persons having been discharged, the district has 73 active cases.

Ranipet reported 38 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,237. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district is 35,775.

In Tiruvannamalai, 11 fresh cases have been reported pushing the total number of cases to 66,980. Out of this, 66,192 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 103.