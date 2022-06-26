Velachery police arrest 26-year-old involved in several thefts

The Velachery police arrested a 26-year-old history sheeter involved in several house break-ins on Saturday. I. Durairaj, a resident of Tsunami Kudiyurruppu of Kannagi Nagar, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Durairaj used to keep watch on families taking morning walks and then rob their houses. He had robbed houses in areas including Velachery, Madipakkam, Adambakkam and Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam. The accused was arrested based on a CCTV footage after he had robbed a house.

He has been arrested under three sections of IPC, police said.