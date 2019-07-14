Vehicles needn’t hurry to exit airport as AAI scraps 10-minute rule

From Monday, vehicles heading to the domestic and international terminals of the Chennai airport need not rush to exit the premises as Airports Authorities of India (AAI) has decided to scrap the ten-minute free time rule.

So far, if vehicles don’t leave the airport premises within the stipulated time limit, they would have to pay a parking fee. However, if vehicles are found parked in no parking or transit areas, a fine, which will be four times the parking charge (collected in the 0-30 minute slab), will be levied. This has been done to avoid congestion outside the terminals, according to a press release.

Private vehicles, Ola and Aviation Express, alone will be allowed to pick up passengers outside the arrivals halls without any fee, the release said. Other cabs that come in to receive passengers should pay the parking fee of ₹40 for 0-30 minutes. Also, all vehicles will be given RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards and have to return them while exiting the airport. Any vehicles parked at designated parking lots will be charged the standard parking fee.