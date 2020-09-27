Chennai

Vehicle breakdown affects traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway

Stuck in transit: The container lorry was transporting industrial machinery components to a power plant in Mumbai.

Traffic was affected for several hours on the Chennai Bengaluru Highway near Sunguvarchatram from the early hours of Saturday as a container lorry, carrying part of an industrial machinery, broke down.

On Friday, the container lorry was transporting the cargo to a power plant in Mumbai. At 2 a.m., the payload rolled down from the vehicle near Sunguvarchathram and the container also broke down, disrupting traffic.

Vehicles soon began piling up on the arterial road. Police personnel reached the spot and managed to move the vehicle with earthmovers to clear the path.

