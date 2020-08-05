Vegetable, fruit traders plan stir

Vegetables, fruits and flower merchants will go on strike on August 10 demanding reopening of markets across Tamil Nadu, including the Koyambedu wholesale market complex.

This was decided at a meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu in the city on Tuesday.

As traditional markets remain closed in the State, the livelihood of several traders has been affected.

There are nearly 1.5 lakh wholesale and retail vegetables, fruits and flower shops across the State, the traders said.

Indefinite stir

According to traders’ federation president A.M. Vikramaraja, if the government does not announce the date of reopening of markets, there were plans to go on an indefinite strike and more traders may join the protest.

He said the representatives of the traders’ federation met Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam twice requesting the government to reopen the market and ensure physical distancing norms. Although the State government planned to reopen the markets, it was yet to be implemented.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders Associations of the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, said about 20,000 wholesale and retail shops in Chennai were expected to down their shutters on August 10.

Lack of infrastructure

As the Koyambedu market, including the food grains section, remains closed since May, several merchants were unable to carry on their trade.

Those who have shifted to temporary markets in Madhavaram and Thirumazhisai too are managing amidst various difficulties. Several tonnes of vegetables go waste daily due to lack of infrastructure there.

Nearly 50,000 families are dependent on the Koyambedu market. The State government must reopen the market and ensure safety norms, Mr. Rajasekaran said.

MNM backs traders

Makkal Needhi Maiam labour wing secretary Ponnusamy wanted to know why the Koyambedu market, which was shifted to Thirumazhisai after a spurt in COVID-19 cases, continues to be shut for months.

In a statement, Mr. Ponnusamy asked why efforts were not made to reopen it despite the State government spending huge amount of money to set up temporary markets elsewhere. “It is unacceptable to keep a huge market shut, affecting the livelihood of traders and labourers for such a long time.”

Instead of spending crores of rupees to set up temporary markets in Madhavaram, Mogappair and Thirumazhisai, the government should create a safe environment in Koyembedu itself, he added.