Vandalur zoo gets a pair of Himalayan black bears from Jammu

The team of six officials from Jambu Zoo will be receiving hands-on training on maintenance and upkeep of tigers from the staff of the AAZP for a week

November 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The bears arrived in a special coach attached to the Andaman Express, and have been kept in quarantine as per norms specified by the Central Zoo Authority of India.

The bears arrived in a special coach attached to the Andaman Express, and have been kept in quarantine as per norms specified by the Central Zoo Authority of India. | Photo Credit: AAZP

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur on Friday received a pair of Himalayan black bears from the Jambu Zoo, Jammu and Kashmir, through an animal exchange programme.

In the exchange, AAZP will provide a pair of Bengal tigers. The bears, which arrived in a special coach attached to the Andaman Express, have been kept in quarantine as per norms specified by the Central Zoo Authority of India. The staff from the Jambu Zoo, including the Forest Range Officers and a veterinary assistant, accompanied the animals.

“Their health on arrival was checked by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at AAZP and the bears have been kept in temporary cells in isolation for quarantine. Upon completion of the prescribed period, the animals will be shifted to the display area in the zoo,” Srinivas R. Reddy, Chief Wildlife Warden and Director, AAZP, said in a press release.

According to zoo officials, as the bears have been brought to Chennai during the northeast monsoon when temperatures are relatively lower, the animals will not find it hard to acclimatise. However, special attention will be given during summer, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP.

The team of six officials from Jambu Zoo will be receiving hands-on training on maintenance and upkeep of tigers from the staff of the AAZP for a period of one week. Set up a few months back, the Jambu zoo is in the process of acquiring different wild animals. The training will include sessions on keeping tigers inside enclosures, tigers’ diet and feeding patterns, said Mr. Prabhu.

