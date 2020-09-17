Vandalur flyover thrown open to traffic

Edappadi K. Palaniswami lays the foundation stone for two ‘U’ shaped bridges on Rajiv Gandhi Salai

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of two “U” shaped flyovers on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The ₹108.13-crore flyovers will allow motorists to avoid Tidel Park junction signal.

The Chief Minister inaugurated two flyovers built on the G.S.T. Road at Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road and at Pallavaram junctions, built at a cost of ₹55 crore and ₹80.74 crore respectively. A bridge on ECR near Kalpakkam and bridges in Dindigul and Cuddalore districts were inaugurated through video conferencing.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the demand for a flyover at Vandalur came from the public when he was the Minister for Highways. He said the government immediately sanctioned it. “With Amma’s blessings it has been inaugurated today,” he said.

The government would take steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the city and elsewhere.

Major works

The Chief Minister listed the works carried out by various wings of the Highways Department in and around the city.

He said that the Korattur subway, being built at a cost of ₹21.96 crore, would be completed by this month end; the ₹93.50-crore flyover at Koyambedu and the ₹146.41-crore flyover at Medavakkam would be completed by December.

Minister for Industries P. Benjamin, Secretary Highways and Minor Ports A. Karthik, Chengalpattu Collector John Louis, Chief Engineers N. Shanthi, M.K. Selvan and and S. Sumathi were present.

AMMK’s charge

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday took exception to Mr. Palaniswami’s participation in public events where physical distancing was not followed.

Citing the inauguration of a flyover to substantiate his point, the AMMK leader wondered how others would respect the government’s rules on COVID-19 when the Chief Minister himself had “disregarded” them.