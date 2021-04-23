Use foreign medical graduates to combat COVID-19: petition

Petition appeals to State to post foreign medical graduates on duty in hospitals

The Service Doctors and Post-Graduates Association (SDPGA) has appealed to the State government to post medical graduates, who have studied abroad, on duty in government and private medical college hospitals.

The association, in a letter to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, suggested that doctors who had cleared the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination be considered for postings as CRRIs (compulsory rotational residential interns). There are currently 600 such graduates awaiting CRRI internship postings in the State, it said.

In the past, such graduates were posted in district-level institutions approved by the Medical Council of India. These included hospitals in Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, the Neiveli Lignite Corporation general hospital and private medical colleges.

“In the present COVID scenario, with requirements for increased number of health workforce, it could be of immense help if they are posted in concerned government hospitals, medical colleges,” the letter, signed by association president P. Saminathan, said.