U.S. Museum to return 15 antique sculptures linked to Subash Kapoor 

March 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, is returning 15 antique sculptures to the Government of India after having learned that these were “illegally removed” from India.

All the sculptures were sold at one point by Subhash Kapoor, a dealer serving a term in Central Prison, Tiruchi. Kapoor was arrested in Germany in 2012 and handed over to the Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu Police. Last November, he was convicted and handed out a 10 year-imprisonment for the offences of burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols estimated at ₹94 crore from a temple in Ariyalur to the “Art of the Past Gallery”, New York, a few years ago.

Museums and art galleries across the world have been handing over the artworks sold by him to Indian authorities. In 2019, the jailed art dealer Subhash Kapoor , who is an U.S. citizen, was charged by prosecutors in Manhattan, U.S. with stealing and possessing millions of dollars worth of artefacts over a period of 30 years.

Recently, the Supreme Court of the State of New York issued a search warrant to a special agent of the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI) describing 15 properties which are cited as stolen and constitute evidence in criminal cases. The officials executed the warrant on Thursday. Sources said the antiques would be returned to India.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Museum in a statement said it had contacted Homeland Security about its works from Kapoor in 2015 and is acting on this matter as a result of the criminal investigation into Subhash Kapoor by the Manhattan District Attorney (DA)’s Office. Through this cooperative partnership, the museum received new information from the Manhattan DA’s office about 15 works of art that made it clear that the works should be transferred, resulting in the constructive resolution.

The works range in date from the 1st century BCE to the 11th century CE, and include terracotta, copper, and stone. One of the antiques is an enthralling sandstone Apsara, a celestial dancer, sculpture from Madhya Pradesh of mid-11th century CE., measuring 33.5 inches tall, and worth $1,000,000. The work was acquired by Florence and Herbert Irving in two parts — bust and lower torso (from Kapoor) and joined by MMA in 1992 after they loaned to the museum.

A ceramic pot from Chandraketugarh of 1st century B.C.E, a stone bust of Kamadeva, the God of Love, from the second half of the 8th century C.E, a Svetambara enthroned Jina, with attendant Yaksha and Yakshi 11th century C.E and other items are in the list.

The Museum said: “It is actively reviewing the history of antiquities from suspect dealers. It values its long-standing relationships with the government of India, and is pleased to resolve this matter.”

“Today’s forfeiture of Subhash kapoor trafficked artefacts from The Metropolitan museum is proof that despite Kapoor’s indictments in India and America over a decade ago, there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of his antique objects sold by him to prestigious collections worldwide. Despite hundreds of already restituted artefacts stolen from other states in India, only the Idol Wing CID of TN police has filed 6 cases in him. We hope the government of India does not slacken and pushes states such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha to follow suit,” said S.Vijay Kumar, art enthusiast and Co-Founder, India Pride Project

Mr. Vijay Kumar said having seen the dancing Apsara personally in the museum in early 2016, “we had enquired the acquisition records that disclosed the Kapoor connection in trafficking the lower half of the sculpture and we are happy that she is coming back home.” EOM