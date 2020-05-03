Urban meteorology and flood forecasting services on the cards of Chennai’s Regional Meteorological Centre

Strengthening of the weather observation network to ensure more accurate predictions and providing localised weather data are some of the plans on the cards for the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai (RMC) that is commemorating its platinum jubilee this year.

Factoring in the growing demand for various kinds of weather information, RMC, Chennai, has turned its focus towards urban meteorology and establishing denser observation networks to provide flood forecasting.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said the department is in the process of identifying sites for setting up more automatic weather stations and rain gauges, particularly in Chennai. This would help flood forecasting and disaster management measures.

A denser network would facilitate monitoring of temperature levels and rainfall that varies in different locations and aid in more accurate predictions. There are nearly 40 automatic weather stations and 73 automatic rain gauges across the State, he said.

Moreover, the RMC, Chennai is also planning to venture into more sector-specific weather data to cater to changing demands. The department has come a long way in disseminating weather information and improving the efficiency of weather modelling, including a statistical ensemble forecasting system.

Started in 1945, the RMC, Chennai has expanded and upgraded its observational facilities, including Doppler weather radar. Mr. Balachandran said the inclusion of ‘Murasu’, a Tamil name suggested by RMC, Chennnai into the second list of names for tropical cyclones over the north Indian ocean has coincided with platinum jubilee year.

He recalled that the RMC was created to meet the demands of weather information for the Defence services between 1942 and 1945. “We still have records of cyclones over Bay of Bengal tracked from the late 1800s in RMC, Chennai. While the manual reports are being preserved, we have also digitised the cyclone tracks and position from the past century and brought out an e-atlas,” he added.