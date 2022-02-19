Mr. Jiwal said barring a few complaints about the distribution of money and food, polling in the city has been largely peaceful

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said urban local body polling has been largely peaceful across the city, barring a few complaints on distribution of money, food and other issues.

The City Police Commissioner inspected several polling stations on Saturday morning. After visiting a polling centre at Bharat Senior Secondary school, he enquired with a returning officer on whether there were any issues. He asked whether mobile police parties had visited the polling booth and sought to know whether any assistance was needed from the police.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Jiwal said elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure free and fair polling with the coordination of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

"It has been largely peaceful polling since morning. Only a few complaints such as distribution of money, food and the movement of outsiders in suspicious manner have come in. Those who were caught have been brought to police stations and enquiries are on. We have taken all efforts to ensure free and fair polling," he said.

The Commissioner also said a three-tier security structure has been arranged for the counting centres.