Urban animal rescue centre set up in Guindy National Park

The rescue centre has two big enclosures and three smaller ones to care for injured animals. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

It has been operating for over a month now

A rescue centre, the first of its kind by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in the heart of the city, has been helping injured and rescued wildlife for over a month now.

Located inside the Guindy National Park, the centre at the moment has an injured pelican and a monkey being rehabilitated in two separate enclosures. While the pelican was found with an injured wing, the monkey was rescued after being bitten by dogs and sustaining injuries on its foot.

“The centre is a transit facility where we take rescued animals, treat their injuries and release them when they are sufficiently stable. So far, we have got injured pelicans, monkeys and spotted deer,” said E. Prasanth, Chennai Wildlife Warden.

As it is a part of the Guindy National Park, a veterinarian attached to it as well as foresters have been working with the centre. The rescue centre has two big enclosures and three smaller ones for injured animals.

A forester at the centre pointed out that they had kept in mind the animals that would come in here and had grown tall grass all around the compound for deer in particular to feed on. One of the enclosures has a patch of grass as well.

New facilities

Among the infrastructural improvements that have happened since the rescue centre began functioning is the construction of a new post-mortem room.

“As a part of the old set-up, the post-mortem room was inside, and the animals being housed in the enclosures stood the risk of contracting diseases from the carcasses that were to be taken inside. A new post-mortem room was constructed right near the gate of the facility and has become operational,” Mr. Prasanth said.

The Tamil Nadu government has recently announced that the a remodel of the Guindy National Park will be carried out at a cost of ₹20 crore.