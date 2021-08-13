Union Sports Minister will interact with youth from Tamil Nadu today

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will virtually interact with youngsters from Tamil Nadu at the office of the Press Information Bureau in Shastri Bhavan on Friday.

The interaction will commence at 7.30 a.m., an official release stated.

The same day, State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan will flag off the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 at 7 a.m. at Bharathiyar House in Triplicane. Apurva Varma, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, and Ramesh Chand Meena, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, will attend the event. The Freedom Run will be conducted in all districts between August 13 and October 2. Each district will select 75 villages and the villages will select 75 youth, who will run for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence, it said.