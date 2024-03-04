GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Chakshu portal for protecting public from mobile phone frauds

March 04, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Communications, Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Devusinh Chauhan at the launch of Digital Intelligence Platform in New Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Chakshu portal and Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) through virtual conferencing on Monday. The launch was aimed at safeguarding the citizens from mobile phone frauds.

Mr. Vaishnaw said the Telecommunications Department had been taking several initiatives for creating awareness about telecom frauds and the latest is the Chakshu portal where the public, suspecting any in cyber-crime, financial frauds, impersonation, could report through the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). The portal which was launched in March last year has helped in the recovery of seven lakh lost and stolen mobile phones. The Chakshu portal also helps in reporting any telecommunication-related crimes through wallet payment, gas connection and also extortion related crimes. 

Similarly the DIP is a secure and integrated platform created by the department for curbing the misuse of telecom resources and data through intelligence sharing and information exchange among the stakeholders covering a wide spectrum of telecom service providers, law enforcement agencies, banks and financial institutions. 

The department through the Sanchar Saathi portal has disconnected 18 lakh unsolicited call numbers and 67 lakh mobile connections engaged in suspicious activities. 

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan was present on the occasion.

