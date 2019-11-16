Undergrads show the way

EK aur EK 11 hote hai. That is now the most popular — and even most effective — catchphrase now at Dharmamurthi Rao Bhahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty's Hindu College.

It translates as “One plus one makes eleven”. In the context of what a group of students at this college in Avadi has done, it means: “Incremental efforts make for a huge sustainability impact”.

Recently, undergraduate students of the college formed a sustainability group, with each of them making 20 to 25 paper bags out of used newspapers and old calendars. They were guided in this exercise by V. Laxmi, principal; N. Rajendra Naidu, director of research and development; and professor C. Manikantan.

Together, the undergraduate students created around 3,500 paper bags and distributed it to fruit and vegetable vendors at a market near Avadi.

While distributing the paper bags, they carried banners with messages exhorting people to avoid plastic and use paper /cloth bags instead.

The use of single-use plastic is prohibited on the premises of the college.

Mending houses

There is another project that students of the college are proud of — it is Anjayhey, a community-service project that is geared towards repairing the damaged thatched huts of the underprivileged, in a manner that promotes sustainability. As part of the project, students also provide basic essential items to the needy.

In the academic year 2012-13, two students initiated this project with the support of the Rotract Club of Dharmamurthi Rao Bhahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College, and the project has continued to this day.

Students make use of used-and-discarded banners to cover damaged houses with the aim of reusing plastic materials. For this purpose, they collect discarded banners from college festivals, birthday parties and other events they may come across.

Instead of money, students are expected to donate food grains , mosquito coils and candles.

The initiative is now seven years old, and has covered many areas in and around Chennai. The project has received the appreciation and support of the Rotary Club of Madras Industrial City.