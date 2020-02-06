Under Phase II, residents can take Metro to Sathyam Cinemas

In an effort to link places that city residents frequent, a Metro station will soon come up near Sathyam Cinemas in Royapettah.

The station, part of the Phase II project, will be located on Whites Road, and will be a part of the corridor that will link Madhavaram and SIPCOT.

The station will be connected to the Thousand Lights Metro station, which is now functional.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, they have identified land on Whites Road, where the station’s entry/exit points will be located.

From the station, commuters will have to walk just a few minutes to get to the theatre. Phase II will connect several stations across the city, and moviegoers, who currently drive down to the theatre or take cabs, will then be able to take the Metro to reach the theatre, officials said.

“The station falls between Gemini and Royapettah Government Hospital, as part of the stretch between Madhavaram to SIPCOT. It will be an underground station with two entry/exit points. The station is located close to the existing Phase I’s Thousand Lights Metro station, so we are thinking of having a travelator too, so that commuters can easily walk from one station to the other, if they want to switch lines and travel from the Phase II network to Phase I, or vice versa,” an official said.

Walkway facilities

CMRL plans to improve pedestrian walkway facilities near the station to help commuters walk to the station from nearby areas.

The station will be built first, as it is part of the stretch from Madhavaram to Taramani, for which CMRL has already called for tenders to begin construction. Tunnelling work will first begin at various locations, and subsequently, work to construct stations will be taken up.