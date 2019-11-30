Chennai

Unauthorised parking eats into space on Gandhi-Irwin bridge

Cabs parked along the side of Gandhi-Irwin bridge in Egmore.

Cabs parked along the side of Gandhi-Irwin bridge in Egmore.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

more-in

Cab drivers have turned the stretch into a parking lot blocking the path for other motorists

Unauthorised parking of vehicles, mostly cabs on Gandhi-Irwin bridge in Egmore is posing safety risk to motorists especially during rush hour. Traffic police, who are posted at the ramp of the bridge, often remove the vehicles and warn the drivers but they reappear within a few years.

Home to government buildings such as Thalamuthu Natarajan Maligai, CMDA headquarters, a school and Fine Arts College, the bridge is a crucial link for MTC buses from Egmore railway station to reach Anna Salai via Chintadripet and Pudupet. Motorists use this stretch to reach Purasaiwalkam, Choolai, Park Town and Broadway.

“Though traffic police personnel are present at the two junctions at both ends of the bridge, cab drivers continue to violate traffic rules and park their vehicles along the roadside, blocking free movement of other vehicles,” says V. Ashok, a motorist from Royapettah.

Moreover, school students from the Dr. Ambedkar Government School, find it difficult to cross the intersection to go to the bus stop near Egmore railway station, as cabs are parked along the bridge obstructing their path.

Meanwhile, police say that cab operators wait here to pick and drop staff from the government offices and hotels nearby.

“This stretch has become a convenient waiting spot as the other stretches including Old Police Commissioner Office Road and Pantheon Road are no-parking zones.

“Also, some of the key stretches in Egmore are one-way routes especially during rush hour. Strict action against the cab drivers will be taken and their vehicles will be impounded soon,” says a police officer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 5:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/unauthorised-parking-eats-into-space-on-gandhi-irwin-bridge/article30124020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY