UGC advisory opens up online avenues

The University Grants Commission’s advisory to universities and colleges to reschedule classes and ongoing evaluations “as a preventive measure in the wake of COVID-19” has turned into an opportunity to push online courses. Anna University’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre has urged its students to take up courses through Swayam platform, which can be accessed for free on Doordarshan.

S. Gowri, director of EMRC, said the shutdown of regular classes offered an opportunity to promote online platforms. The students have been told that the university was making available lectures of all subjects online for students through a state-of-the-art lecture capture solution that has been installed on the campus. “The students have been given detailed instructions and the method of access.” The students would also have an option to ask questions, privately or publicly.”

Thanjavur-based Sastra University has decided to launch its online classes from March 23, said its Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhysubramanian.

Candidates have been asked to register for the classes and advised not to visit internet parlour or friends’ houses to access the lecture modules. The university has given directions for students to register for these classes.

M. Abhay Shankar, vice-chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, said the institution wanted to provide cutting edge technology to ensure quality education reaches its students. S.N Murugesan, principal, Rajalakshmi Engineering College, said the current scenario offered an opportunity to “bridge the gap with virtual classes. The feedback is very good and we hope to implement many more such novel initiatives in future.”

Counselling suspended

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Open University has suspended counselling sessions of B.Ed Special Education programmes scheduled for March. The revised date for the same would be announced later, officials said.