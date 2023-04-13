U-shaped flyover on OMR to be completed by May end

April 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The unidirectional U-shaped flyover coming up near the Indira Nagar MRTS station on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) is likely to be completed in two months. This will allow vehicles moving from Siruseri towards Madhya Kailash to make a U-turn at the elevated level. They can then use Indira Nagar Second Avenue and other roads leading from there to reach their destinations.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which is implementing the project, said the contractor had been given a deadline of May 31 to complete the work. “The deck slabs that form the main body of the flyover have been completed and now work to construct the approach ramps is under way,” said an official.

The State government, in July 2019, announced that two U-shaped flyovers will be constructed at the Tidel Park and Indira Nagar junctions. Administrative sanction of ₹108.13 crore was accorded for this in November 2019.

The second flyover, which is constructed just beyond Tidel Park junction, is to be completed by October end. “There are too many water and sewer lines and an EB substation and a sewer pumping main at that junction slowing down work considerably. Plus, it has an additional arm landing on CSIR Road,” said the source.

The two-lane unidirectional flyover coming up between Tidel Park and CSIR Road junctions would be used by vehicles proceeding from Thiruvanmiyur to Madhya Kailash to take a U-turn. Motorists should take a left turn and climb onto the flyover, take a U-turn on the elevated level and get down before the access road to Tidel Park.

Pedestrian crossing

Mothi Chandrika, a resident of Perungudi, said that along with these flyovers, facilities must be created for pedestrians to cross these junctions.

“The traffic just keeps flowing, especially at Tidel Park. Those who have to cross the road from the Tidel Park side to MRTS side and don’t want to enter the Thiruvanmiyur station have to walk along the barricades of Metro Rail. The bus shelter has been moved from that point and it faces the north instead of the road, inconveniencing pedestrians,” she said.