HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youth killed in two-wheeler collision in Villivakkam

The pillion riders escaped with minor injuries

October 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth, including a college student, were killed and two more were injured in a road accident in Villivakkam during the early hours of Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Harish, 20, of Varadharajapuram, Ambattur, who was a third year computer science student, and Jayaprakash, 20, of Villivakkam. They collided with each other on their two-wheelers at the junction between New Avadi Road and Thirunagar in Villivakkam.

They were thrown off their bikes in the impact. While Harish died on the spot due to a head injury, Jayaprakash was rushed to a government hospital and died without responding to the treatment. The pillion riders of both vehicles sustained minor injuries. The Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and investigated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.