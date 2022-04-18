Two youth held for stealing two-wheelers

The Sembium Police have arrested two persons and are on the look-out for the prime accused relating to the theft of a two wheeler on Saturday. The police seized two high-end two-wheelers from the accused and further investigation is on.

Police said a case was filed by Vijaykumar of Vyasarpadi that his two-wheeler, parked outside his house on the night of April 11, was stolen. A police team formed to crack the theft identified the two youths based on the footage of closed circuit television cameras in the locality.

The two persons were identified as Sathish of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Gautam of Thiruninravur. On enquiry, they told the police that it was their friend Suriya’s plan to steal the two-wheelers from nearby localities. The search is on to nab Suriya.