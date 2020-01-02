Two youth die en route to Chennai for New Year festivities

Amid the New Year festivities, there was a sad note as two youth lost their lives in a road accident on the outskirts of Chennai.

The youth, who were on their way from Kancheepuram to Chennai to celebrate, died after their car rammed into a heavy vehicle. Among the dead were Vignesh and Shankar Shah, both 24. Four others in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital . The Sriperumbudur police claimed that Vignesh was driving.

The accident took place near Sriperumbudur. “Vignesh and Shankar Shah died on the spot,” a police officer said, adding, “the survivors informed us that the car was travelling at 100 kmph. We are finding out whether they were drunk.”